1 seriously hurt after shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in southeast Columbus early Saturday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of Daily Road in the Walnut Heights neighborhood around 1:45 a.m.

A spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Police said the victim was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting and if there are any suspects.

Additional information will be added to this story as we learn more.

