Cyberattack on Ohio History Connection puts information of 7,600 individuals at risk

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The information of 7,600 individuals could have possibly been exposed in a ransomware attack on Ohio History Connection in July.

On Aug. 23, the nonprofit history organization sent a letter out to individuals impacted by a data breach. According to a release, the cybercriminals executed an attack on internal data servers at Ohio History Connection earlier last month.

The attacking group demanded that the organization pay a ransom in the millions in exchange for the data they were holding hostage and to avoid the release of data to the public.

Ohio History Connection made an offer, which the cybercriminals rejected on Aug. 7. The organization did not specify details on their offer.

The rejection posed a risk of stakeholders’ information being released and accessible to those looking for it.

These situations are often created after ransomware is spread through phishing emails containing malicious attachments or through a user visiting a website that automatically downloads items to the user’s computer.

The organizations said that while no credit card information was stolen or accessed in the breach, names, addresses and Social Security numbers of some current and former employees from 2009 to 2023 may have been breached.

Cybercriminals may have also accessed W-9 forms revealing information about vendors who contracted to provide services to the organization. Images of checks from members and donors beginning in 2020 may have also been accessed.

To assist in the reconstruction of its systems and restoring data, the organization has informed the Federal Bureau of Investigation and forensic IT consulting firms.

At this time, no information has been exposed or misused.

What is being done for those possibly affected?

Those affected can sign up for free credit monitoring for one year at https://response.idx.us/ohc. They can also use free fraud services offered by the three major credit bureaus.

Ohio History Connection’s breach communications partner, IDX, has set up a call center at 1-888-566-6462. It is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.