The AEP Ohio outage map shows the outage started just after 6:30 p.m. on Christmas.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Power has been restored to nearly 2,900 AEP Ohio customers in Columbus Saturday night.

The affected areas, according to the AEP outage map, appeared to be west Columbus near Grandview and an area near St. Clair Avenue.

Most of the customers near St. Clair Avenue, about 180, had their power retired by 7:45 p.m., according to the map.

The rest of the customers, more than 2,700, had their power restored by 9:15 p.m.