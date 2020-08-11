Crowds gather in front of Statehouse following Biden's projected presidential victory

Many gathered at the statehouse after it was projected that Joe Biden won the presidency.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Crowds gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse on Saturday, right after the AP, CBS and other major media outlets projected Joe Biden to be the next President of the United States.

Cheers, honking and chanting could be heard from a ways away.

People were hanging out of car windows yelling or recording the moment on their phones.

“It’s very celebratory and it’s just a lot of passion, a lot of emotion,” Maria Holland said.

Earlier in the day, some gathered in support of President Trump holding signs.

“I think it’s awesome, ‘ it’s just the community coming together and you see white, black, brown and purple, everybody is just happy,” Holland said.

Holland is the founder of Hydro Helpers, a local organization that focuses on helping provide for the community.

It was mentioned many times while speaking with the people in the crowd that everything happening right now is history.

"It just shows the power of the vote, the power when you get to the root of the cause of voter oppression, how we can combat that and we could have a great turn out,” Holland said.