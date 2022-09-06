Crime stoppers, FBI offer new reward for information on missing Columbus woman

The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, partnering with the FBI, is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information on the whereabouts of Devin 'Sacoya' Cooper.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are now partnering with the FBI to solve the case of a missing Columbus woman.

Devin Cooper, who goes by Sacoya, was reported missing after she left her north Columbus home on Aug. 31, 2021 and never returned.

Police said Cooper, who is transgender, was last seen in the area of Howey Road and Weldon Avenue. Police suspect foul play is involved.

Ohio crime stoppers and the FBI are now offering a reward of $10,000 for information on her whereabouts.

In October, officers said they located the vehicle Cooper was last seen in, a black Ford Fusion with the license plate GJP9303. The vehicle was found in west Columbus, but with a different license plate.