COLUMBUS, Ohio — Crews are investigating after a body was found inside an east Columbus bank Friday morning following a fire.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin says the body was found inside the U.S. Bank located at 6100 Channingway Boulevard.

The person's body was found after firefighters went to the bank on a reported fire around 6:35 a.m.

Officials have not said if the person found was a man or woman.