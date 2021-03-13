Crews contain fire at downtown Columbus YWCA

Crews were called to 46 South 4th Street around 6:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Fire were able to contain a fire at the YWCA in downtown Columbus Friday night.

According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin, there was a working fire at the location at 46 South 4th Street around 6:30 p.m.

Crews were able to contain the fire to one unit on the fifth floor of the building.

Companies on the scene did find one person who was deceased but it is not believed to be related to the fire.