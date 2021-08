The road remains closed at Avery Road and Cara Road and Dublin police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Crews responded to a fire at a Dublin community center on Friday morning.

The Washington Township Fire Department responded to the fire at the Ted Kaltenbach Park Community Center, located at 5985 Cara Road, shortly before 6:40 a.m. and quickly contained the flames.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

