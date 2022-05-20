x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Crews battling large fire at Coshocton church

The fire was reported shortly after 10 a.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church, located at 422 Walnut Street.
Credit: Angie Speicher

COSHOCTON, Ohio — Crews are battling a large fire that has engulfed a Coshocton church on Friday. 

The fire was reported shortly after 10 a.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church, located at 422 Walnut Street. 

The Coshocton Fire Department responded to the scene with help from neighboring departments. 

Officials said there are no reported injuries at this time. 

The Grace United Methodist Church has operated in Coshocton since 1840, with a church at the Walnut Street location for more than 100 years, according to its Facebook page. 

Photos shared by the Coshocton County Beacon show the flames: 

Posted by The Coshocton County Beacon on Friday, May 20, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Residents press leaders for answers on how new Intel factory will impact them