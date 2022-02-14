Crews battling garage fire in west Columbus

Firefighters responded to a report of the fire shortly after 10:25 a.m. at a garage located in the 1500 block of McKinley Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Crews are battling a fire at a garage in west Columbus Monday morning.

According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin, crews went into defensive mode to tackle the fire from the outside.

No injuries have been reported, Martin said.

All roads around Grandview Avenue and I-670, as well as a portion of McKinley Avenue, are currently closed while crews respond to the scene, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Just got to the scene of a large fire on McKinley Ave in Columbus #10TV pic.twitter.com/ortfNLTiKS — Lindsey Mills (@LindseyMills7) February 14, 2022