NEWARK, Ohio — Crews with the Newark Division of Fire are battling a fire at a bar and restaurant in the city.

The fire started around 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Bummie's Pub & Grub on North Cedar Street.

The fire also reached the top floor of the building, which fire officials said holds apartments.

A Newark fire official said they were not aware of any injuries.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.