Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Newark development project

The fire broke out at Newark Station around 4:25 a.m. Sunday.

NEWARK, Ohio — Fire crews in Newark are working to find out what may have started a fire at a development project early Sunday morning.

According to Newark Assistant Fire Chief Doug Vermaaten, the fire broke out at the Newark Station development in the 300 block of West Main Street around 4:25 a.m.

Vermaaten says that due to the nature of the fire, the first crews to arrive on scene had to fight the fire defensively, meaning that no one went inside the building to try and get the fire under control.

As of now, firefighters have not been able to get inside the building to see if anyone was inside when the fire broke out due to the instability of the structure.

According to Vermaaten, part of the structure may have to be torn down because of the sustained damage. Main Street between the West Main Street Bridge and 11th Avenue will remain closed until crews can tear down what needs to be torn down.