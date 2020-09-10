Gahanna woman creating smiles with her artwork

A Gahanna woman is turning strangers into virtual neighbors.

Peggy Waggoner is an artist by trade. Back in March when the pandemic started, she decided to share some of her work on Nextdoor.

“I thought, you know, I need to post these just to cheer people up,” Waggoner said. “Something I thought was pretty and would give them a smile.”

Soon enough, people started commenting on Waggoner’s paintings, admiring the work she would post every few weeks.

“Beautiful,” said Beverly K. of the Central Gahanna Nextdoor community. “Stay well.”

Sherri Higgins who lives in Albany Park said, “Love your positive message and beautiful artwork. Thank you for sharing.”

And Susie Rozancyzk told Waggoner, “Need beauty in trying times. Thank you.”

Waggoner says she soon realized her paintings created a community looking for a sense of connection during this pandemic. Even her.

“I go on and look forward to hearing from them,” she said. “It’s a positive thing.”

Peggy says many people on Nextdoor are now asking whether her paintings are for sale or if she gives lessons. She’s now working to put together an art exhibit of all her work.

Meantime, in one of her latest posts, sharing a Smile #12, Peggy continues her inspiration paintings with words.