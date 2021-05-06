Non-profit organization donates protective vest to Crawford County K-9 Nora

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Nora was given a potentially life-saving vest, donated by non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

A Crawford County Sheriff's Office K-9 will have a little more protection on duty, thanks to a non-profit organization that aims to keep dogs of law enforcement safe.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. donated a bullet and stab protective vest to K9 Nora. The sheriff's office said this vest could potentially save her life.

Sponsored by Greg and Jolene King of Highland, MD, the vest is embroidered with the words, "Born to Love - Trained to Serve - Loyal Always." The vest was made in the U.S., custom-fitted to fit her perfectly and is NIJ certified.