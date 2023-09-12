I-71 southbound lanes in north Columbus closed due to crash; 1 taken to hospital with 'minor injuries'

I-71 southbound is closed while the scene is cleared.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A crash on Interstate 71 southbound in north Columbus prompted lane closures Tuesday afternoon.

Columbus police say the crash, involving two or three vehicles, took place near the Weber Road exit around 11:45 a.m. The crash was caused by some sort of equipment falling off of a truck, according to police.

The Columbus Division of Fire confirmed one person was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

I-71 southbound is closed while the scene is cleared. The Interstate 270 westbound and eastbound ramps to I-71 southbound are both closed as well. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Traffic is backed up near Polaris as of 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10TV News for any updates.

FRANKLIN COUNTY: I-71 southbound is CLOSED at Weber Rd. due to a crash. Drivers should avoid the area and follow https://t.co/16XJ7HIZGz for updates. pic.twitter.com/Z0lV9lrqMY — ODOT Columbus (@ODOT_Columbus) September 12, 2023

📺 10TV+ is available for free: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.