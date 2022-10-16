Crash leaves more than 3,000 without power in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 3,000 AEP customers were without power Sunday afternoon after wires were knocked down during a vehicle crash in northeast Columbus.
The collision happened near Geraldine Avenue and Woodland Avenue at approximately 2:38 p.m., according to AEP.
Columbus police said one person was injured in the crash and taken to The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.
AEP's outage map shows that power is expected to return to the area at 6:30 p.m. once crews fix the wires. As of 6:20 p.m., more than 1,800 customers still remain without power.