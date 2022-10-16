Crash leaves more than 3,000 without power in northeast Columbus

The collision happened near Geraldine Avenue and Woodland Avenue at approximately 2:38 p.m., according to AEP.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 3,000 AEP customers were without power Sunday afternoon after wires were knocked down during a vehicle crash in northeast Columbus.

The collision happened near Geraldine Avenue and Woodland Avenue at approximately 2:38 p.m., according to AEP.

Columbus police said one person was injured in the crash and taken to The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.