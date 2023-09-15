Police: 2 hospitalized after crash on I-670 eastbound in north Columbus

I-670 eastbound is closed from the scene of the crash to Grandview and all incoming traffic is being diverted to state Route 315 southbound and northbound.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 670 near Neil Avenue Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the interstate on a report of a crash around 4:15 p.m. Police say two people were taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

I-670 eastbound is closed from the scene of the crash to Grandview and all incoming traffic is being diverted to state Route 315 southbound and northbound.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved and what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10TV News for any updates.

