1 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way crash on I-70 east at I-670 in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is injured after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 at Interstate 670 in west Columbus Wednesday morning.
According to Columbus police, the person who was injured is stable.
I-70 east at I-670 is currently closed while crews respond to the crash.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the closure is expected to last through the morning commute.
Drivers can use I-670 or Broad Street to avoid the area.
No other information was immediately available.