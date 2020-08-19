x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Local News

Crash closes I-670 West at I-71, road expected to remain closed through rush hour

Columbus Police say the road is expected to remain closed through the morning rush hour.
Credit: Columbus Division of Police

A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer has closed I-670 west at I-71 Wednesday morning. 

The crash happened just before 3:45 a.m. and Columbus police say the road is expected to remain closed through the morning rush hour.

To avoid the area, drivers should take I-670 West to I-71 South to I-70 West to SR-315 North to get back to I-670 West.

Additionally, the left lanes of I-670 EB are closed between SR-315 and 3rd St due to debris from the crash.

Columbus police say nobody was injured in the crash. 

Stay with 10TV and 10TV.com on this developing story.