Crash closes I-670 West at I-71, road expected to remain closed through rush hour

A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer has closed I-670 west at I-71 Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 3:45 a.m. and Columbus police say the road is expected to remain closed through the morning rush hour.

TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE



All westbound lanes of I-670 will be shutdown at I-71 for several hours during the accident cleanup. Please find an alternate route for the morning commute. — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) August 19, 2020

To avoid the area, drivers should take I-670 West to I-71 South to I-70 West to SR-315 North to get back to I-670 West.

Additionally, the left lanes of I-670 EB are closed between SR-315 and 3rd St due to debris from the crash.

Columbus police say nobody was injured in the crash.