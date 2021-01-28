Crash causes power outage in parts of Hilliard, west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A crash has caused a power outage in parts of Hilliard and west Columbus Thursday evening.
Columbus police said a Jeep hit a pole at Roberts Road and Spindler Road around 5:15 p.m.
AEP Ohio said about 4,800 customers are without power and the initial estimated time of restoration is 8:30 p.m.
Roberts Road is closed between Frazell Road and Copperwood Road because of the crash.
Police said one person was hospitalized in stable condition at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.