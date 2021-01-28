Crash causes power outage in parts of Hilliard, west Columbus

AEP Ohio said about 4,800 customers are without power and the initial estimated time of restoration is 8:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A crash has caused a power outage in parts of Hilliard and west Columbus Thursday evening.

Columbus police said a Jeep hit a pole at Roberts Road and Spindler Road around 5:15 p.m.

AEP Ohio said about 4,800 customers are without power and the initial estimated time of restoration is 8:30 p.m.

Roberts Road is closed between Frazell Road and Copperwood Road because of the crash.