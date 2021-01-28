x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Local News

Crash causes power outage in parts of Hilliard, west Columbus

AEP Ohio said about 4,800 customers are without power and the initial estimated time of restoration is 8:30 p.m.
Credit: WBNS-TV
A crash scene on Roberts Road near Spindler Road on Jan. 28, 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A crash has caused a power outage in parts of Hilliard and west Columbus Thursday evening.

Columbus police said a Jeep hit a pole at Roberts Road and Spindler Road around 5:15 p.m.

AEP Ohio said about 4,800 customers are without power and the initial estimated time of restoration is 8:30 p.m.

Roberts Road is closed between Frazell Road and Copperwood Road because of the crash.

Police said one person was hospitalized in stable condition at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.