1 killed in crash involving semi on I-71 near Grove City

GROVE CITY, Ohio — One person was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck and a vehicle on Interstate 71 near Grove City on Friday.

All lanes of I-71 going southbound are currently closed from 270 to SR-665.

The crash initially closed the highway in both directions, but the Franklin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed northbound lanes have since reopened.

Drivers are being asked to travel on US-62 to avoid the area while investigators remain on scene.