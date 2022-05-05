Columbus Public Health warns of fake Adderall pills containing fentanyl near Ohio State's campus

The university strongly discourages drug misuse, but wants students to be careful if they are going to experiment with drugs.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Public Health issued an alert on Thursday about fake Adderall pills containing fentanyl in the Ohio State University campus area.

The alert comes on the same day that the university announced one of the three students who reportedly overdosed on Wednesday died. The university has not confirmed the student died as a result of taking a fake Adderall pill.

A safety message was sent to students by the university about CPH's alert. While the university discourages any kind of drug misuse, students should be aware of unexpected contaminates or how drugs may unsafely interact with alcohol.

Students can confidentially pick up a free Naloxone kit or fentanyl test strips for free at the Wilce Student Health Center at 1875 Millikin Road during regular business hours.

The university warns against students buying or using prescription drugs that they did not receive from a qualified pharmacy.

Students can also use these tips from the university to help keep themselves safe:

Don’t drink alcohol or use drugs alone.

Don’t take alcohol or drugs from someone you don’t know.

Stick together with friends and never walk alone.

Pace yourself, drink plenty of water and eat food throughout the night if you are drinking alcohol

Make a plan to get home safely

Do not drink alcohol if you are not 21

If anyone appears to be in distress in any way, call 9-1-1 immediately and don’t worry about getting in trouble. The university’s Student Code of Conduct includes an amnesty clause that is designed to encourage students to call for help when they, or anyone else, needs it.

Students in need of emotional support are encouraged to reach out to Student Life’s Counseling and Consultation Service.