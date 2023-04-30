CPD: Shots fired at officers attempting to break up group of roughly 100 street racers

Police said the incident happened in the 4100 block of Indianola Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police said shots were fired at officers Saturday night while they were attempting to break up a group of street racers in north Columbus.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Indianola Avenue around 11 p.m. following reports of approximately 100 vehicles involved in a street race.

At the scene, officers observed not only street racers, but also several individuals congregated in the middle of Indianola Avenue, watching the races. They said some of those individuals were stopping other vehicles and vandalizing them.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, as officers stepped out of their cruisers in an attempt to settle down the group, they heard several gunshots ring out. Police said that several of those gunshots were in the direction of the officers. All of the street racers and spectators fled the scene after the shots rang out.