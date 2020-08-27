DeWine announces order requiring schools to establish COVID-19 reporting system for parents

The data would be provided online every week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday the state will issue an order requiring schools to set up a system for parents to report COVID-19 cases.

DeWine said K-12 schools need to report any case to its local health department as soon as possible.

The local health departments will then send the information to the Ohio Department of Health each week.

The data will be updated online every Wednesday.

"Prompt reporting will help prevent potential further spread among students and staff," DeWine said.

DeWine said just because there is a case at a school, it doesn't mean the school has done anything wrong.