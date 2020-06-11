COVID-19 outbreak forces Groveport Madison Schools to suspend busing for at least two weeks

Groveport Madison Schools announced on Friday that a COVID-19 outbreak has led to a shortage of bus drivers for the district.

The district will not be able to provide busing for at least two weeks while staff is in quarantine.

Schools will remain open and parents can bring children to school or students can work remotely.

The district said anyone who had close contact with the bus drivers has been notified to quarantine for the next 14 days.

If you have not been notified of any close contact, the district said it is safe to continue daily activities.