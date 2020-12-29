Linden community leaders say COVID-19 pandemic contributing to uptick in violence

A Columbus pastor says with many parents working several jobs, there isn't as much adult supervision before the pandemic started.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Linden neighbors and community leaders say an uptick in violence could be a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You have parents that are working two or three jobs to provide for their children. You may have adult supervision that is not in the home and might be in more affluent communities. I think this violence is really just a fruit of that root,” said City of Grace Church Pastor Michael Young.

Columbus has dealt with widespread violence and homicides in 2020. But leaders in Linden are forming ideas and holding conversations which could help the youth in their neighborhoods stay away from violence.

Young said there is no single solution and real change must come from a collaborative effort from many in the community.

One idea he suggested is for leaders and others of influence to go back to their neighborhoods to help lift others up.

“Second, I think there are some amazing organizations that have programs that are currently in place that are supporting and uplifting the community,” Young said.

One of several organizations working to make change is We Are Linden, founded by Ralph Carter. He said the organization's goal is to provide a haven, safe space and positive mindset for young people and their families.

Carter was raised in the Linden neighborhood and still carries pride for his roots. He said the neighborhood had different struggles when he was a child.

“It wasn’t so much murders, homicides and deaths. It was more of addiction to alcohol of drugs,” Carter said.

He formed "We Are Linden" to help give children a space place to excel and gain community support.

Carter explained that what was once an open gym for anyone to come to is now canceled due to the pandemic and COVID restrictions.

While he is working to restart the open gym and provide other opportunities for the youth, he has already seen one child lose their life.

“A young man that attended frequently passed away and it happened around the time and on the same day he would have been at open gym,” Carter said.

Major Harris III was killed the week before Christmas in a shooting. Carter explained Harris didn’t always play basketball with the other kids but would join in on conversation.

Carter is now calling families of those children he has worked with to stay in touch with them, but said he is planning to return to in-person meetings which will follow CDC guidelines.