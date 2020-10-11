COVID-19 has changed many plans for Veterans Day

Families we spoke with also told us, the pandemic has taken away a lot from their veterans right now.

Tuesday marked the 245th birthday for the United States Marine Corp.

“Every year during the Marine Corps' birthday, I feel honored to be a part of it,” John Kruse said.

To Kruse being a Marine means a lot.

“It’s not a title that’s given, it’s a title that’s earned,” Kruse said.

Kruse was in the Marines for eight years. He's now working as an EMT, firefighter, with Morrow County EMS.

He’s also part of the LaRue Ohio fire department and Ohio Military Reserves.

Usually, on the Marine Corps' birthday, there are big celebrations.

As far as events for significant days like today or Veterans Day, COVID-19 has created many changes.

Families we spoke with also told us, the pandemic has taken away a lot from their veterans right now.

“It’s been a huge concern,” Tracy Hart said.

Tracy Hart’s husband, Sam, served four years in the marines.

This year has been really hard for them because Sam has been battling health complications. He’s been on and off a ventilator, but not because of COVID.

“Twice this year because of pneumonia and infections, stuff like that,” Tracy said.

Sam suffered a massive brain hemorrhage in 2012 and was in a coma for three months after.

Tracy said that doctors told her that chances were he wasn’t going to make it and that she would need to make a decision about discontinuing life support.

“Fast forward, nine years later, he’s still here,” Tracy said.

Add on the pandemic to all of the stress they’ve already had because of his health, it’s been a lot.

“The access to doctors he needs has been severely limited because of COVID,” Tracy said.

For him mentally, it’s not only been hard on him but hard on her knowing support is always needed. Especially from his fellow veterans.

“He always tells me that the Marine-hood is a brotherhood,” Tracy said.

Being able to be together is crucial for not only Sam but other Marines and those who have served or are serving.

The support is not only needed on significant days but every day.

Christina Nierman is the Canteen manager at the Paul S. Lawrence VFW Post 9857 in Columbus.

She said usually on days like today or tomorrow, their post would be packed. However, because of the pandemic, they haven’t seen many of their veterans, especially older ones who may be more at risk.

She said they still wanted to make sure to do something for their veterans tomorrow.

They will be hosting an outside ceremony that starts at 11 a.m., but people are able to show up at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony will be followed by a lunch.

The post understands how important safety precautions are during this and have plans in place.

“We are going to be taking temperatures tomorrow, we ask that everyone please wear a mask, social distance, obviously that’s huge, that’s the most important thing that we’re going to enforce tomorrow,” Nierman said.

They want whoever feels comfortable to be there and have fun, during such a tough year.

“Be the reason, you know if you’re a veteran be here, we want you here, we want to celebrate you,” Nierman said.