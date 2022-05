Police said the crash happened on Courtright Road Friday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a crash in east Columbus, according to police.

Columbus police were called to the crash scene on Courtright Road, between Groves Road and East Deshler Avenue, around 9:15 p.m. Friday.

Police said the crash involved two cars.

The road is closed in the area of the crash.