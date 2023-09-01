Court diversion program helping those with challenged backgrounds get back on track

The program gives an alternative to putting people in jail and issuing warrants and involving them in the court system.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In every city and neighborhood, you can find a similar issue: crime.

"A lot of it is repeat offenses based out of poverty. minor misdemeanors like possession,” said Ramiya McDaniel.

She said she sees too many people stuck in the revolving door of the court system. She said many of the offenses can be prevented.

"They're not wanting to commit crimes. It's just poverty-related,” said McDaniel.

That’s why she works as a teacher for the Court Diversion Program through Derrick L. Owens, LLC. The program works with people who have challenged backgrounds court-appointed from the Franklin County Municipal Court and the Reynoldsburg and Whitehall Mayor’s courts.

"It gives an alternative than just putting people in jail or issuing warrants or involving them in the court system, it's breaking the cycle for sure."

Derrick Owens said the program started in 2019. He said for two hours almost every day of the week, he and McDaniel work with people 18 and older.

People are allowed to examine themselves to determine what can be fixed through an intervention session, different assessments and screenings.

Owens said this year alone, they've helped more than 1,800 people. He said once people complete the program, they don’t come back.