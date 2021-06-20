Couple watches final game at Historic Crew Stadium, where they had their first date 3 years ago

Massillon Myers and Ryan Redding were in the stands for the final game at the Historic Crew Stadium.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In 1999, Columbus constructed what is now known as the Historic Crew Stadium.

It was the first-ever stadium made for a soccer club in the country.



On Saturday, The Crew said farewell to their home as they beat the Chicago Fire FC 2 - nil in front of a sold out crowd.



Saturday was also date night for Massillon Myers and Ryan Redding. The two had their first date at Historic Crew Stadium three years ago.

“She comes back from Spain. She was studying abroad, and I was like 'let’s go to a soccer game,' and we come here. It's a big part of it, it's fun,” Myers said.

The two caught the last game at the stadium. Myers said for more than 20 years, it’s been the mecca for soccer.

“To experience something like this with her, it's fun and to experience it together on the last game, it's even more special,” Myers said.

The stadium holds a special place in Redding’s heart.

“I mean, it's really bittersweet. It's been cool to come here and our high schools both came here going onto state championships. It’s been really special,” Redding said.



The two are excited for the move to the new stadium Lower.com Field in downtown Columbus.

But this date is one this couple won't forget, just like their first one here three years ago.



“We were sitting in the stands and just talking about life, and now we're here. We've been together three years and we're making more memories,” Myers said.

The city plans to devote $4 million to the stadium, which will be transformed into a new community sports park.

In a few weeks, the new home of the Columbus Crew opens.