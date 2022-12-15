COTA working to fix cyber incident causing some issues for customers

According to COTA, an outside organization accessed its IT network on Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority said there was a cyber security incident that caused them to take their IT systems offline.

Due to the cyber incident, COTA's offices cannot be reached by phone and internet. The outage also affects COTA Mainstream customers and their ability to book trips. COTA Mainstream customers should call 614-344-4488 to book trips.

The fixed-route bus service, COTA Mainstream, COTA Mainstream On-Demand and COTA//Plus will continue during normal operating hours.