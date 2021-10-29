x
COTA won’t charge riders on Election Day in effort to improve access to polling locations

COTA announced Friday there will be no fares for all fixed routes on Nov. 2.
Credit: WBNS-10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority won’t charge riders on Election Day next Tuesday in what officials say is an effort to improve voters’ access to polling locations. 

COTA announced Friday there will be no fares for all fixed routes on Nov. 2. COTA Mainstream, Mainstream On-Demand and COTA Plus services will also be provided free of charge.   

The transit authority pointed to the Franklin County Board of Elections website to help provide voters with a list of polling locations, saying customers can schedule their ride once they figure out the spot most convenient for them. 

The transit authority announced updates to its fare policy last month, with plans to launch a new digital fare system beginning Nov. 1. The goal of the updated policy is to remove barriers and help customers save hundreds of dollars a year. 

