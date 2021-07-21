COTA will vote to buy downtown Greyhound bus station for $9.5 million

A spokesperson for the public transit agency said the company wants to buy the station for $9.5 million to demolish it and create a central COTA bus center.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is planning to buy the Greyhound bus station in downtown Columbus.

A spokesperson for the public transit agency said the company wants to buy the station for $9.5 million to demolish it and redevelop a multi-use hub that will include a central bus center.

The Greyhound bus service will then move to COTA’s south terminal in the Columbus Commons parking garage between East Rich Street and Main Street by fall.

The board of trustees is scheduled to vote on the $9.5 million purchase at its next meeting on July 28.