COTA updates fare policy in effort to make transportation more affordable

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority approved a new fare policy on Wednesday in an effort to make transportation more accessible and affordable.

Recent data shows customers who can only afford to pay per trip were spending more money monthly than those who purchased a $62 pass up front, according to COTA.

In an effort to reduce barriers for customers and make its fare policy more equitable, COTA is introducing fare capping, which will ensure customers pay no more than $4.50 a day. This update, which launches with the new fare management system later this fall, makes it so customers will not spend more than $62 a month; the price of an unlimited pass.

“COTA is updating our fare policy because it is the right thing to do,” said COTA President and CEO Joanna M. Pinkerton. “This new structure makes transit more equitable, accessible and affordable and ensures all customers can take advantage of the best rate available, regardless of their financial situation.”

Additionally, COTA is introducing a flat fare rate, which will eliminate the 75-cent upcharge on certain lines. The standard fee will be $2 on all lines.

COTA is also introducing simplified transfers and simplified children discounts, the latter of which will eliminate height specifications and allow children ages 5 and below to ride for free. Children 5 to 12 can ride for just $1 under the new fare policy.