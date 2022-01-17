COTA suspends fares Monday in response to snow emergency in Franklin County

The suspension is in an effort to keep drivers safe and off the roads.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority has suspended all fares for Monday in response to Franklin County being placed under a Level 2 snow emergency.

During a Level 2 snow emergency, the roadways are considered hazardous and only drivers who believe it’s necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Franklin County was one of several counties throughout central Ohio upgraded to Level 2 early Monday morning in response to a winter storm system rolling through the region.

A spokesperson with COTA said the suspension is in an effort to keep drivers safe and off the roads. Additionally, it will help speed up the boarding process and, in turn, keep buses on schedule.

According to the spokesperson, the fare suspension is custom for whenever Franklin County reaches a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency.