COTA to reinstate fares beginning on Jan. 11

COTA temporarily suspended fares at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Central Ohio Transit Authority announced fares will be reinstated on Jan. 11 for all fixed-route transit lines and COTA//Plus services.

Fares will resume on Feb. 1 for COTA Mainstream and Mainstream-on-Demand.

Customers will be able to purchase new passes or have their expired pass relaced at no charge beginning Dec. 14.

COTA says fares will remain the same as they have since 2012.