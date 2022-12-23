COTA suspending fares Friday in response to Level 2 snow emergency

Drifting snow and sub-zero wind chills reached central Ohio, prompting a Level 2 snow emergency in Franklin County and other areas.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) suspended fares on Friday in response to a winter storm that swept the region.

Drifting snow and sub-zero wind chills reached central Ohio, prompting a Level 2 snow emergency in Franklin County and other areas. Under a Level 2 snow emergency, roads are considered hazardous and drivers are advised to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary.

In a release, COTA officials said the fare suspension is in an effort to keep as many drivers as possible safe and off the roads.

"This will reduce traffic accidents in difficult driving conditions and assist the efforts of countywide snow removal and salting," the release reads in part.

If you need to travel, COTA has asked customers to take the following precautions:

Dress warmly and wear brightly colored clothing to be spotted at transit stops.

Call COTA’s Customer Care Center at (614) 228-1776 to find out when the next bus will arrive at your stop.

Allow for extra time to get to your destination. Try to avoid travel that requires connections between multiple lines. That could result in longer wait times.

Be careful and watch your step. Watch for icy sidewalks and streets. NEVER run toward a bus at a transit stop.

Regularly check COTA social media, the Transit App or visit COTA.com to check out the latest delays.

More than half of Ohio counties and the majority of Central Ohio communities are under a Winter Storm Warning and all of the 10TV viewing areas is under a Wind Chill Warning as we start this Friday and head into the Christmas weekend.