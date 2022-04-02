COTA suspends fares Saturday in response to snow emergency

COTA officials said the fare suspension is in an effort to keep as many drivers as possible safe and off the roads.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority suspended fares for the third day in a row on Saturday in response to a winter storm that swept the region.

Ice and snow coated central Ohio roads, prompting a Level 2 snow emergency in Franklin County both Thursday and Friday. Under a Level 2 snow emergency, roads were considered hazardous and drivers were advised to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary.

On Saturday, Franklin County was downgraded to a Level 1 snow emergency.

In a release, COTA officials said the fare suspension is in an effort to keep as many drivers as possible safe and off the roads.

"This will reduce traffic accidents in difficult driving conditions and assist the efforts of countywide snow removal and salting," the release reads in part.

Earlier this week, COTA warned customers to expect significant delays in service due to the impending poor road conditions.

City officials have urged residents to stay home, if possible.

If you need to travel, COTA has asked customers to take the following precautions:

Dress warmly and wear brightly colored clothing to be spotted at transit stops.

Call COTA’s Customer Care Center at (614) 228-1776 to find out when the next bus will arrive at your stop.

Allow for extra time to get to your destination. Try to avoid travel that requires connections between multiple lines. That could result in longer wait times.

Be careful and watch your step. Watch for icy sidewalks and streets. NEVER run toward a bus at a transit stop.

Regularly check COTA social media, the Transit App or visit COTA.com to check out the latest delays.

