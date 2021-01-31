COTA suspending fares Sunday because of Level 2 snow emergency in Franklin County

The no-fare policy will remain in effect through the rest of Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is suspending fares Sunday because of a Level 2 snow emergency in Franklin County.

COTA suspends fare payments for all transportation lines when the Franklin County Sheriff declares a Level 2 or Level 3 snow emergency.

The policy covers all transit vehicles, including fixed-route buses, Mainstream, COTA//Plus and any other COTA vehicles.

The service is provided to encourage people who have to travel to take public transportation instead of using their personal vehicles.