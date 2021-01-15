COTA rerouting several bus lines Sunday due to planned protests in downtown Columbus

The transfer point in downtown Columbus will be moved from High Street to the intersection of East Broad Street and Grant Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is rerouting service for several of its bus lines Sunday due to planned protests around the Ohio Statehouse in downtown Columbus.

According to a release, COTA will reroute lines 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 102 and CMAX. The lines will be rerouted starting Sunday at 10 a.m.

The transfer point in downtown Columbus will be moved from High Street to the intersection of East Broad Street and Grant Avenue.

While lines are rerouted, no transit vehicles will be in the downtown area until crowds disperse.