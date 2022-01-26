New pilot program offers discounted COTA fares to low-income residents

In the six-month pilot program, low-income customers who participate in a public assistance program will be eligible for 50% fare discounts.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) is rolling out a new pilot program that will extend fare discounts to help low-income customers.

According to a release, the COTA Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved the six-month pilot program where low-income customers who participate in a public assistance program will be eligible for 50% fare discounts.

The assistance programs include the following:

SNAP food assistance

Publicly funded childcare

Ohio Works First cash assistance

Prevention, Retention and Contingency emergency assistance

Medicaid

Temporary Assistance to Needy Families

Starting March 1, qualifying customers can apply for the discounted rates at COTA's Customer Experience Center, located at 33 North High Street.

Applicants will need to provide proof of enrollment in a public assistance program. The discount will not apply to cash-paying customers who are not using the company's new account-based system, according to COTA.