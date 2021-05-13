COTA partners with Lyft to include in-app trip options for Columbus riders

The Lyft app now shows time, route and price information for COTA, along with CoGo Bike Share and rideshare options.

The Central Ohio Transit Authority has partnered with Lyft to add public transit information into the ridesharing service’s app to help riders find the best routes and modes of transportation.

“Lyft’s decision to include COTA real-time transit information on its platform further demonstrates how private and public mobility partners can work together for a better customer experience,” said COTA Chief Innovation Officer Sophia Mohr. “As COTA works to enhance mobility in Central Ohio, we appreciate organizations like Lyft for collaborating with us to make accessing transportation more equitable and inclusive."

According to Lyft, the feature allows riders to see upcoming departures from COTA’s nearby fixed-route service, view transit lines and approaching vehicles on the map or enter a destination for a complete route from start to finish.

“Now more than ever, it’s important for riders who may not own a personal vehicle, to be able to access all of their transportation options in a single place whether that be public transit, bikeshare or rideshare,” said Caroline Samponaro, Head of Transit, Bike and Scooter Policy at Lyft. “The future of transportation is about giving riders options and empowering them with the information they need to decide how to best get where they're going quickly, affordably and sustainably.”