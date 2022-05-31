COTA offering low-cost summer transit pass for students

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is offering a low-cost pass for students of all ages to ride its buses this summer.
COTA is launching a Summer Student Pass Program on June 1. The pass is eligible for any student enrolled in any school, college or university over the summer.
The pass will cost $62 and students will have unlimited transit access from June 1 through September 15. COTA says this is a savings of more than $150.
Those who enroll in the program will use either the transit app or COTA smartcard to board any fixed-route transit vehicle.
Students who buy the pass should bring a student ID or proof of enrollment from the spring semester to COTA's Experience Center at 33 North High Street. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To help launch the program, COTA is hosting a "School's out for Summer Beach Party" from June 1-3 at the center. The party will give students and their parents to learn more about the new program, enroll and learn how to use COTA's new digital fare program payment system.
For more information about the pass, click here.