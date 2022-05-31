COTA offering low-cost summer transit pass for students

COTA is launching a Summer Student Pass Program on June 1. The $62 pass is eligible for any student enrolled in any school, college or university over the summer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is offering a low-cost pass for students of all ages to ride its buses this summer.

The pass will cost $62 and students will have unlimited transit access from June 1 through September 15. COTA says this is a savings of more than $150.

Those who enroll in the program will use either the transit app or COTA smartcard to board any fixed-route transit vehicle.

Students who buy the pass should bring a student ID or proof of enrollment from the spring semester to COTA's Experience Center at 33 North High Street. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To help launch the program, COTA is hosting a "School's out for Summer Beach Party" from June 1-3 at the center. The party will give students and their parents to learn more about the new program, enroll and learn how to use COTA's new digital fare program payment system.