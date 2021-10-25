COTA says new payment system could save some customers hundreds per year

The new system goes into effect in November.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is launching a new digital fare payment system that leaders say could save some customers hundreds of dollars per year.

“Customers using the new account-based ticketing system will benefit from new fare capping technology that keeps track of their trips so customers will not pay more than $4.50 per day or $62 per month,” said Jeff Pullin, Public & Media Relations Manager for COTA.

In September, COTA’s board of trustees approved an updated fare policy. The goal is to reduce barriers to transit access through fare affordability.

Recent data shows customers who can only afford to pay per trip were spending more money monthly than those who purchased a $62 pass up front, according to COTA.

“Prior to the new digital system, those customers who didn’t have the means to purchase monthly passes were forced to pay the most to access transit,” Pullin said. “New fare-capping built into the system empowers everyone to ride COTA for the same cost, regardless of their financial situation.”

COTA leaders said the new system will also make purchasing rides easier. COTA is using the Transit app on mobile devices and Smartcards linked to personal COTA accounts. If you only use cash, COTA said riders will be able to utilize a new retail distribution network of approximately 350 locations to load cash onto their accounts.

You can find more information on pop-up events that allow riders to try the system and see a video on how it works by clicking here.