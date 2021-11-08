COTA: Military personnel can ride for free on Veterans Day

COTA is waiving fees for all military personnel this Thursday in honor of Veterans Day.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority will celebrate Veterans Day by waiving bus fares for all active and retired military personnel this Thursday.

The waiver applies to all of COTA’s fixed routes, as well as COTA Mainstream ADA service and COTA Plus.

In order to be eligible for the benefit, COTA says customers can provide proof of military identification, wear a veteran's hat or clothing item, or tell the transit operator they are a veteran.

Riders who use COTA Plus are asked to use the promo code COTAVET on the app.

Last week, COTA halted fares on Election Day in an effort to remove transit barriers for riders attempting to get to polling locations. These moves come just days after the transit authority implemented its new fare policy to make transportation access more affordable.

You can learn more about COTA’s new policy here.