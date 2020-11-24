COTA launches on-demand microtransit service in south Columbus

Customers in south Columbus can use it to travel in an 11-square-mile zone or use the service to connect to COTA lines 4, 5, 8 and 22.

The Central Ohio Transit Authority a fourth COTA//Plus zone, bringing on-demand microtransit service to south Columbus.

COTA//Plus is an app-based service that can be used as a point-to-point rideshare or as a connection to or from a COTA transit line.

Customers in south Columbus can use it to travel in an 11-square-mile zone or use the service to connect to COTA lines 4, 5, 8 and 22.

“This is our fourth COTA//Plus zone launched in the past two years, and we are pleased to be expanding service in south Columbus, where our customers use transit frequently,” said COTA President/CEO Joanna M. Pinkerton. “This service will allow us to better connect residents to vital community services, jobs, education, food sources and health care. Team COTA is focused on doing our part to support the economic and social prosperity for every individual in ways we can contribute by improving equitable mobility options for everyone.”

Customers can book trips on their smartphone through the COTA//Plus app. Those without a smartphone can book trips by calling 614-308-4400.