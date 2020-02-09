COTA earns national recognition as best midsize transit organization

The award comes as COTA saw more than 19 million rides in 2019.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the second time in three years, COTA has been recognized by the American Public Transportation Association as the best transit organization of its size in North America, according to a recent press release.

The award, titled the Outstanding Public Transportation System Achievement Award, was given to COTA as the organization sees record numbers in ridership.

In 2019, COTA said there was a total of 19,141,454 rides which is the highest it has been since 1988.

“This award speaks to the bold changes COTA is making as the region’s mobility solutions provider, with options that are equitable and inclusive for our diverse customers. This award also recognizes the incredible work of our nearly 1,150 employees, the majority of who work on the frontlines every day, proving essential service to our community and helping connect our customers to opportunities for social and economic prosperity,' said COTA president and CEO Joanna Pinkerton.

APTA evaluated COTA on successes it achieved from 2017 to 2019, which includes:

Highest ridership in 31 years

COTA’s development of on-demand service

Adoption of a five-year strategic plan with a core focus on equity, diversity and inclusion.

Commitment to low and no-emission transit vehicles.

Development of the C-pass program for downtown employees.

Launch of CMAX, the region’s first bus rapid transit.

Commitment to corridor studies, to improve mobility and foster economic development.

Other midsized cities up for the award included Charlotte, Nashville and Cleveland.