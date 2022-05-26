Zoo Bus set to return to Columbus Memorial Day weekend

Zoo Bus returns for the summer season this Memorial Day weekend, COTA announced Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Soon, Central Ohio Transit Authority riders will be able to once again catch a ride to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Services begin Saturday and will run through Labor Day weekend, providing five trips a day, seven days a week. The bus will operate from downtown near the Statehouse, at the Griggs Dam Park & Ride and the Dublin Park & Ride.

The first of those rides departs the Statehouse at 8:15 a.m., with the final ride leaving the zoo at 7:15 p.m., according to a release from COTA. You can view the full schedule here.

Zoo Bus tickets are $2 for adults and $1 for children under 12 years old. Additionally, riders who make a Zoo Bus reservation will be eligible for a voucher of $3 off zoo admission or $10 off access to Zoombezi Bay.