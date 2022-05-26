x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Zoo Bus set to return to Columbus Memorial Day weekend

Zoo Bus returns for the summer season this Memorial Day weekend, COTA announced Thursday.
Credit: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Soon, Central Ohio Transit Authority riders will be able to once again catch a ride to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. 

Zoo Bus returns for the summer season this Memorial Day weekend, COTA announced Thursday. 

Services begin Saturday and will run through Labor Day weekend, providing five trips a day, seven days a week. The bus will operate from downtown near the Statehouse, at the Griggs Dam Park & Ride and the Dublin Park & Ride. 

The first of those rides departs the Statehouse at 8:15 a.m., with the final ride leaving the zoo at 7:15 p.m., according to a release from COTA. You can view the full schedule here

Zoo Bus tickets are $2 for adults and $1 for children under 12 years old. Additionally, riders who make a Zoo Bus reservation will be eligible for a voucher of $3 off zoo admission or $10 off access to Zoombezi Bay. 

To learn more about COTA’s Zoo Bus, click here

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

City leaders announce plans to combat crime in Columbus this summer