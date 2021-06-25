COTA added to 'Best Companies for Women to Advance' list for 2nd consecutive year

Parity.org, a non-profit that advocates for gender equality, has named COTA to its Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2021 for the second year in a row.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is once again being recognized for its implementation of programs and policies to ensure women can succeed and advance in the workforce.

“At COTA, we are intentional and believe in the power of diversity and inclusion,” Sindy Mondesir, COTA’s chief people officer, said in part. “We know having a representative and inclusive workplace brings diversity of thought and leadership that makes us more resilient and productive as an organization, allowing us to better serve our customers.”

Over half of the people who hold executive leadership roles at COTA are women, according to a release sent by the transit agency. Women also make up half of the organization’s directors.

When choosing candidates to be recognized for gender inclusivity, Parity.org considers programs and benefits offered by employers that help advance equality in the workforce.

A college tuition reimbursement program and health insurance coverage to eligible employees are just some of the ways COTA has stepped up to provide a work environment people can thrive in, according to the release.