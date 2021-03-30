COSI relying on science, common sense to make June 3 reopening a reality

COSI has been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — COSI has been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic. It tried to reopen its doors in July then again in November, but both times because of an uptick in the number of COVID cases that date was pushed back.

Now that date is June 3 even as the state of Ohio continues to see the most COVID cases in some time.

“We feel pretty confident that this will be the right time,” Josh Sarver said.

Sarver is COSI’s VP of experiences and operations. He knows it’s been a rough go.

The nonprofit had a difficult financial year. It had to cut some employees while retaining a small staff for new outreach initiatives during the pandemic like virtual tours and online videos and experiences on COSI Connects.

Come June, Sarver hopes to bring those experiences back indoors.

“I cannot wait to see that first individual walk through the door,” Sarver said. “I’ll probably have tears in my eyes I’ll be so happy.”

There are new guidelines, like online ticket sales, wearing masks and hand sanitizing stations. Due to restricted spaces, some experiences will remain closed. One of the biggest protocols in place won’t even be able to be seen.

Its name is UVC photohydroionization. It’s place is inside the HVAC system inside COSI and its purpose is to constantly clean the air of viruses, germs and bacteria.

It was partly paid for by COSI and partly given as an in-kind donation by local company Air Force One.

“So, the same process that you see happening outside in the environment are actually now happening inside COSI to make one of the freshest airspaces that I know in our community,” Sarver said.

As Ohio COVID numbers are creeping up beyond what we’ve seen in a while, Sarver says the museum is monitoring them. He says they are preparing a plan to pivot just in case, but he feels confident with vaccinations and using common sense safety measures, curious minds will once again call COSI a destination for imagination.